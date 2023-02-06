“They are going through that and dealing with it because the team is also offering help psychologically.”
Chiefs coach Zwane non-committal on Billiat’s awkward contract negotiation
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was non-committal on the future of Khama Billiat at Amakhosi as the end of the Zimbabwean’s contract looms in June.
Former PSL payer of the season Billiat, who has blown more cold than hot since he moved from Mamelodi Sundowns to Chiefs in July 2018, is in the awkward position of suffering a groin injury as he negotiates his future.
The forward was injured in October, made some progress and resumed light training. He then aggravated the injury and needed an operation, and will not play again this season. At 32, he also has age against him.
Zwane was asked about Billiat’s future at his Nedbank Cup press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown on Monday, ahead of Amakhosi’s last 32 match against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.
“Khama is a big boy. He understands these things happen in football and are part of the game, and some things are beyond your control,” the coach said.
“We’re just hoping the situation will change for the better. We’ve been encouraging him, but not only him — [Eric] Mathoho has been in the same situation battling injuries; [Phathutshedzo] Nange, Cole Alexander.
“Let alone recent players who have been added to that list. And they are senior players too.
“They are going through that and dealing with it because the team is also offering help psychologically.”
Veteran centreback Mathoho and midfielder Nange’s contracts also expire in June.
Zwane was pressed on whether he would have any say on whether Billiat would renew his contract.
“Everything boils down to one thing — profiling players in terms of the plan for next season.
“I’m not going to say who’s going to be part of the team and not part of it. We don’t know as things stand right now. Only time will tell.”
Chiefs drew 0-0 against 10-man TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday to remain in fifth place in the DStv Premiership.
Battling Maritzburg showed some initial signs of form after the return of Fadlu Davids as head coach during the World Cup break, as a defeat was followed by three wins in succession.
A loss and draw since have left the KwaZulu-Natal team rooted in 15th place in the league.
