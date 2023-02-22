Vinicius the ‘most decisive player in the world’: Ancelotti after Real humble Liverpool

The stadium erupted 10 minutes later when an horrendous mis-control from Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois let Mohamed Salah in for the second, with the Egyptian now Liverpool's all time top goalscorer in European competition.

Yet just as they did on several occasions en route to their crown last season, Real quickly turned things around, with Vinicius scoring one sublime strike and one lucky goal to level the match by the break.

A bullet Eder Militao header completed the turnaround for Real early in the second half, sapping all the life out of Anfield in the process.

The hosts' misery was not done there, however, as Benzema's double ensured Liverpool shipped five goals at home for only the third time this century in all competitions.

“It's an important night for us, we showed personality and scored the goals we needed. We want this Champions League title,” Benzema told Movistar Plus.

“We struggled in the beginning, they started well, better than us, it was a big game. But we managed to turn things around. We are in a good position but football is tricky and we have to close the deal at home.”

Klopp said in the run-up to the match that he had been unable to re-watch last season's final, which Real won 1-0, until this weekend, insisting doing so was torture, reliving how Liverpool had their chances to claim victory in the Paris showpiece.

“It's hard to sum it up straight after the game,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson told BT Sport.

“Mixed feelings. Frustration with the result. For large parts of the first half we performed well and were unlucky to be level at halftime. We made too many mistakes. Real Madrid punished us every time tonight.”