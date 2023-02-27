“Last season, Lyle Lakay was the first choice left-back and Aubrey Modiba featured a bit and it would be unfair to judge the majority of this team on the past. We had to give them a fair chance to work, play and gain experience.
“The only way they can do that is to be on the pitch, play these types of games and feel this type of pressure and perform in these type of conditions. Had we won or lost I would say the same thing.
“The game of football belongs to the players and congratulations to the players for the performance. We worked very hard on this game with my coaching staff.
“We will get home and try to regroup and prepare because we have some games to deal with on the domestic front this week and then we prepare for Ahly.
“They are a good side with a good team and a good coach. I can’t really go into the strengths and weakness of the team.”
Sundowns travel to Bloemfontein this week where they meet Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at Free State Stadium on Thursday (6pm).
The runaway league leaders meet Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership at Danie Craven Stadium on March 5, then host Ahly in the Champions League.
‘We wanted all three points’: Mokwena after Sundowns’ draw against Ahly in Cairo
Image: Ahmed Hassan/Gallo Images
Such is the elite level at which Mamelodi Sundowns are operating that a fighting 2-2 Caf Champions League draw against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Cairo is met only with disappointment.
Goals by Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena helped the Brazilians to a hard-fought share of the spoils at Al-Salam Stadium on Saturday night as Downs maintained top position in Group B, unbeaten having also notched two wins.
“We are disappointed we only got one point because we wanted all three, we wanted to win today and didn’t but it is an important point against a very good team,” said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.
Highlights of Al Ahly v Mamelodi Sundowns.
He said Downs are still a long way from qualification for the knockout stages.
“I have maintained from day one we have very good teams [in Group B] and must take it one step at a time. The focus is on hosting Al Ahly in Pretoria and make sure we fight again for the points, and then we see where we go from there.”
Sundowns' next game in Group B is the return match against Ahly at Loftus Stadium on March 11.
Mokwena said the Brazilians have done well to gain seven points from three matches given most of their starting XI are Champions League rookies.
“Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Neo Maema, Cassius Mailula, Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba are playing in the Champions League for the first time.
Sundowns travel to Bloemfontein this week where they meet Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at Free State Stadium on Thursday (6pm).
The runaway league leaders meet Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership at Danie Craven Stadium on March 5, then host Ahly in the Champions League.
