‘Let’s be honest, I am not a superior coach’: Mammila after Chippa sacking

“Let’s be honest, I am not a superior coach. I just started [in a coaching path] yesterday, and even I wouldn’t risk my status and give it to someone like me.

“That is why I am saying let’s congratulate Chippa for taking a good decision to hire me, and a decision he made all on his own without being influenced by anyone.

“He saw I could be a good coach all by myself. I was shocked I had not even expected it when he offered me a coaching position at the club.

“We don’t know where this team would have been if it wasn’t for him.

“The teams that were down there at that time of my appointment are still there — Maritzburg United are still there, Marumo Gallants are still there.

“I am congratulating him on how it started and how it has ended. We don’t have to look only at the end product, we have to look at how it started.”

Former Baroka COO Mammila took over the reins as head coach after former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United star Klate's dismissal in September 2022.

Asked if he would stay at the club and perhaps return to administration duties, Mammila said: “I will weigh my options through the guidance of the chair on what to do.”