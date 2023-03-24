Soccer

WATCH | De Lille advises tourism board to halt Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal

24 March 2023 - 11:47

Newly appointed tourism minister Patricia de Lille has advised the South African Tourism board to halt all processes regarding the R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur. 

Speaking during a press briefing in Pretoria on Friday, De Lille said her decision was based on numerous factors, including the exponential amount that would be spent on the deal, the public outcry and certain processes which weren’t followed. 

She said after her appointment she sought legal advice considering the Spurs deal, which revealed that it was in contravention of section 27 of the constitution, section 53 of the Public Finance Management Act and acquired through what seems to have been sole-source procurement — an irregular process.

De Lille gives update on SA Tourism's plan to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur FC

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille is on Friday providing an update on the controversial SA Tourism sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur FC.
Sport
1 hour ago

She said no deal had been signed. 

“The board approved the proposed deal subject to consultation with the minister of tourism and minister of finance. That’s why my advice to the board is to stop proceeding with the deal.

“We have to be much more careful and give careful consideration in everything we do as a government. Money must be used wisely and prudently as we are instructed to look after public funds.” 

She would be engaging with the board concerning the composition of its members after the resignation of some board members.

TimesLIVE

