Jose Riveiro pleads for consistency from Pirates in battle for Caf berth

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his side to maintain their newly-found consistency in the big push for Caf Champions League qualification.

With Sundowns having officially wrapped up the DStv Premiership title this weekend, Pirates are one of the few teams that is desperately chasing the elusive runners-up spot.

Riveiro’s men are in second spot, level on 40 points with both SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs with six games left to play.

Fifth-placed Cape Town City, who have seven games to play and on are 33 points, can also finish second.