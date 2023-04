Jose Riveiro pleads for consistency from Pirates in battle for Caf berth

“When the season started, we wished, worked and tried to be at the top, but unfortunately that was impossible to achieve that level of consistency to fight for the top spot this season,” Riveiro said.

“Now our objective is to finish as high as possible and that means we badly want to be second to play in Africa next season.

“We are going to go all the way until the end trying to make sure we are that team [in second] in the end,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter who is second today, what matters is who is second at the end of the season in the middle of May.

“We know what we need to do and hopefully we are also lucky enough to keep winning.”

Pirates will be on the road again this week as they travel to Gqeberha to face relegation-threatened Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

