Jose Riveiro pleads for consistency from Pirates in battle for Caf berth
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his side to maintain their newly-found consistency in the big push for Caf Champions League qualification.
With Sundowns having officially wrapped up the DStv Premiership title this weekend, Pirates are one of the few teams that is desperately chasing the elusive runners-up spot.
Riveiro’s men are in second spot, level on 40 points with both SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs with six games left to play.
Fifth-placed Cape Town City, who have seven games to play and on are 33 points, can also finish second.
Pirates’ run of three league victories against Swallows FC (4-1), SuperSport (1-0) and then Richards Bay FC (2-0) on Saturday saw them move into the second place.
Terrence Dzvukamanja and the impressive Monnapule Saleng were on the scoresheet for the Buccaneers against Natal Rich Boyz.
Lack of consistency has been the biggest let-down for the Sea Robbers this season, but their recent run is encouraging.
Riveiro, who is in his first season with the Soweto giants, is eager to make his maiden appearance in the Champions League and had hoped to do that via winning the Premiership.
“When the season started, we wished, worked and tried to be at the top, but unfortunately that was impossible to achieve that level of consistency to fight for the top spot this season,” Riveiro said.
“Now our objective is to finish as high as possible and that means we badly want to be second to play in Africa next season.
“We are going to go all the way until the end trying to make sure we are that team [in second] in the end,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter who is second today, what matters is who is second at the end of the season in the middle of May.
“We know what we need to do and hopefully we are also lucky enough to keep winning.”
Pirates will be on the road again this week as they travel to Gqeberha to face relegation-threatened Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
