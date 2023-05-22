“The sad part is we lost in a situation where we had to lose the status of the club in the PSL [Premier Soccer League]. We are very sad about that,” Mdaka said.
‘It never crossed our minds we could be relegated’ — Gallants coach Mdaka
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Disappointed Marumo Gallants coach Raymond Mdaka has refused to use the club’s run in the Caf Confederation Cup as an excuse for their relegation from the DStv Premiership.
Gallants’ drop from the country’s lucrative top tier was confirmed after the side’s 2-0 loss to Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday. The relegation comes after their impressive run to the semifinals of the Confed Cup, where they lost 4-1 on aggregate to Tanzania's Young Africans last week.
Mdaka said though Bahlabani Ba Ntwa were among three teams that could be relegated ahead of the league’s final day on Saturday, they didn’t think it would be them who got axed.
Mdaka said Gallants cannot blame their sad demise on their participation in the taxing Confed Cup.
“No, we can’t say we got relegated because we played there [in the Confed semis].
“We never ever said we were focusing on this and we are leaving this, it just happened. So we wouldn’t blame this on whatever happened [in the Confed].”
With their goalless draw against Golden Arrows, Chippa live to fight another season in the top tier while Maritzburg will attempt to save their status against Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars in the playoffs.
The playoffs will kick off on May 28 when Casric host Spurs.
TimesLIVE
