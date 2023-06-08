Soccer

Even a 4-0 loss for Bafana could have positives, says Broos on Morocco clash

08 June 2023 - 16:03
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during the squad announcement for the Afcon qualifier against Morocco.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos has cautioned fans not to expect miracles from Bafana Bafana when they take on World Cup semifinalists Morocco in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier next week at FNB Stadium. 

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has announced a strong Atlas Lions squad made up predominantly of players who made history becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal in Qatar in December. 

The outspoken Broos said even a 4-0 defeat in the group K match on June 17 — a dead rubber as both teams have already qualified for next year's Nations Cup in Ivory Coast — might have positives to take from it.

“Please start to understand when you play against teams such as world champions France and Morocco, who were fourth at the World Cup in Qatar, you are the weaker team,” Broos said during his squad announcement at the SABC in Auckland Park on Thursday. 

“Don’t dream that for this moment you have players as good as they have, because the reality is they are a much better team than us. 

“Don’t ask for miracles. Even if you lose 3-0 or 4-0, there will be something good out of that experience. The good thing from that 5-0 loss against France [in an away friendly in March] was we started thinking about what we need to do to have a better team. 

“The other thing that makes this a good test for us is to see where we are. But again I was furious after the match against France because of the criticism of the team and especially me. When I see who did that, I asked myself, do you know what football is all about?

“Again, we have a difficult game against a very good opponent coming. Just look at the performances of our players and how good or how bad we are.” 

Broos names final Bafana squad to face Morocco

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos included most of his bigger name stars in his final 23-man squad to face Morocco in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Broos said matches against top-quality opposition will test Bafana players. 

“That is why we used those games, that is why we had to play that game [against France] and I think it is going to be an interesting game against Morocco. 

“I will not be angry if we lose, I will be very happy if we draw and I can’t explain how I will feel if we win. But even if we win against Morocco, don’t think we have a world-class team. But it will be a big step.” 

