Haashim Domingo flies to Morocco to secure Raja Casablanca deal

Former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Haashim Domingo is flying to Morocco on Saturday to negotiate terms to join Raja Casablanca.

Domingo’s intermediary Glyn Binkin told TimesLIVE he and the player will travel together and while a deal is not a certainty, they are hoping to agree terms for the 27-year-old to link up with former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer at the 12-time Botola champions.

Domingo has been much sought-after by South African clubs after a he could not agree terms to extend his contract at Sundowns this month.

“We’ll be flying to Morocco on Saturday to enter into negotiations for Haashim Domingo to transfer to Raja Casablanca,” Binkin said.

“We’re excited about the opportunity. Obviously we’re not getting head of ourselves but hopefully everything will go smoothly and he’ll become a Raja player for next season.”

Raja presents a potentially bigger stage for Domingo than the teams he might have joined in the Premier Soccer League, and the skilful attacking midfielder could bring a different dimension to Moroccan football.