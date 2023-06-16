Soccer

Haashim Domingo flies to Morocco to secure Raja Casablanca deal

16 June 2023 - 09:15 By Marc Strydom
Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Haashim Domingo will negotiate to join Raja Casablanca in Morocco.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Haashim Domingo is flying to Morocco on Saturday to negotiate terms to join Raja Casablanca.

Domingo’s intermediary Glyn Binkin told TimesLIVE he and the player will travel together and while a deal is not a certainty, they are hoping to agree terms for the 27-year-old to link up with former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer at the 12-time Botola champions.

Domingo has been much sought-after by South African clubs after a he could not agree terms to extend his contract at Sundowns this month.

“We’ll be flying to Morocco on Saturday to enter into negotiations for Haashim Domingo to transfer to Raja Casablanca,” Binkin said.

“We’re excited about the opportunity. Obviously we’re not getting head of ourselves but hopefully everything will go smoothly and he’ll become a Raja player for next season.”

Raja presents a potentially bigger stage for Domingo than the teams he might have joined in the Premier Soccer League, and the skilful attacking midfielder could bring a different dimension to Moroccan football.

“It’s an opportunity for him. The life, the culture appeals to him. He had a very good tenure at Sundowns and maybe it’s just a new chapter in his life," Binkin said.

“Also he’s played in Europe before, in Portugal. So it’s something different for him.

“He’s played for the top club in South Africa. Morocco would be a new chapter and he’s looking forward to it.”

The playmaker joined Downs after the sale of previous club Bidvest Wits in 2020.

He won three league titles at the Brazilians, and played nine matches over three Caf Champions League campaigns for the 2022-23 semifinalists.

Domingo played 18 times in all competitions for Downs last season.

Before joining Wits in 2018 he had a spell with Raufoss in Denmark's second tier and spent four seasons with Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, playing mostly for their reserves.

The transfer speculation mill linked Domingo to Kaizer Chefs and SuperSport United.

