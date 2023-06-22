“My reflection of the season is we have done well, it’s not a bad season. We won the DStv Premiership, we lost the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 and we also lost the CAF Champions League.
"'The thing that stands out the most is we took the team to a state where it hasn’t been in eight years, that’s a good thing. Next season we must do better.
“It feels amazing because I’ve been looking for a league medal, but when I came here I wanted to get more and not just to win the league in the first season. I wanted to win everything, the Champions League and the domestic cups, but it’s a nice feeling to have the DStv Premiership.
“I’m happy with the contribution I’ve made this season, but football is a team sport. I would’ve played the way I’ve been playing if it wasn’t for the support of my teammates and the players around me and the staff at Sundowns, the motivation we get and the training sessions that we get. Everything that has been done is a collective effort.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sipho Mbule targeting more assists and goals next season
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
After an impressive debut season at Chloorkop where he helped the team to the DStv Premiership title and Champions League semifinals, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sipho Mbule is targeting more assists and goals next season.
Last season, Mbule, 25, made 19 appearances and one assist in the league and eight appearances and one goal in the Champions League and one appearance each in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.
“In the coming season I need to score more goals, be involved more, because at Sundowns we always have the ball,” he said in a statement released by the club.
“I need to improve on being more involved in the games, make those assists and score goals for the team. As a team, we’ve been doing well. The thing that was missing was managing the game, but we are going to improve on that.”
'I never got an offer from Kaizer Chiefs' — Pitso Mosimane clears the air
Asked how he acclimatised at star-studded Sundowns, Mbule said it was largely because there were a few players he knew from SuperSport United.
“They [former teammates] made it easier, also because I had been playing with them for quite some time at SuperSport United and the others we’ve met through the national team.
“When I came it didn’t feel like a different environment for me and beside my teammates, everyone here has a good heart and everyone always has an ear to listen to you when you want to say something. My stay here has been nice.”
Mbule added he had to up his game to be competitive.
“I knew when I came here it’s not going to be easy because everyone at the club is quality. There are a lot of good players and I also thought it means I’m good enough and that’s why I’m here and competing with the best of the best.
Mamelodi Sundowns announce 'four more years of coach Rulani'
“My reflection of the season is we have done well, it’s not a bad season. We won the DStv Premiership, we lost the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 and we also lost the CAF Champions League.
"'The thing that stands out the most is we took the team to a state where it hasn’t been in eight years, that’s a good thing. Next season we must do better.
“It feels amazing because I’ve been looking for a league medal, but when I came here I wanted to get more and not just to win the league in the first season. I wanted to win everything, the Champions League and the domestic cups, but it’s a nice feeling to have the DStv Premiership.
“I’m happy with the contribution I’ve made this season, but football is a team sport. I would’ve played the way I’ve been playing if it wasn’t for the support of my teammates and the players around me and the staff at Sundowns, the motivation we get and the training sessions that we get. Everything that has been done is a collective effort.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Mamelodi Sundowns announce 'four more years of coach Rulani'
Pirates, SuperSport seek women team affiliates so they can play Caf football
Mokwena dismisses technical team tensions
Mosimane aims for trophies as he confirms joining UAE club Al Wahda
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos