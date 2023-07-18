US chase more glory at expanded Women's World Cup

Bigger, bolder and breaking new ground, the Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday with the US bidding to extend their golden era by winning an unprecedented third straight title.

Featuring an expanded 32-team lineup, including Banyana Banyana, and eight nations making their debut, the first edition in the southern hemisphere will be an affirmation of how far the women's game has come since the U.S. won the inaugural 12-team tournament in China in 1991.

The 64-game showpiece gets underway on both sides of the Tasman Sea on Thursday, with New Zealand facing former champions Norway in front of a sell-out crowd at Auckland's Eden Park (9am SA time).

It will be a record attendance for a football match in the country if the expected 40,000 turn up.

On the same night, more than 80,000 are tipped to pack Sydney's Stadium Australia for the home side's opener against newcomers Ireland, a record crowd for a women's soccer game Down Under.