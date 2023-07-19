Soccer

Banyana's game against Sweden will set tone for World Cup: Ellis

19 July 2023 - 14:36 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana players Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hilda Magaia (background) after a training session in Wellington, New Zealand, before the start of the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Image: Safa.net/Twitter

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis admits there is pressure on her team at the Women’s World Cup and it is coming at them from a few directions.

One is that they open their campaign against the world’s third-ranked team and undoubted group G heavyweights Sweden at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand on Sunday (7am South African time).

A defeat for the 54th-ranked South Africans in their opening game — even with theoretically easier matches against 28th-ranked Argentina and 16th-ranked Italy to follow — will put them under pressure for results in those games.

Banyana are also representing Africa as continental champions, which adds more pressure.

The South Africans know that while they are a crack outfit at continental level, they have battled with the step up to a World Cup — they lost against Spain (3-1), China (1-0) and Germany (4-0) at their only other appearance at the finals in France in 2019.

Yet with more experience under their belts, Banyana, buoyed by a 2-0 win against fellow World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica in their final warm-up on Saturday, will be hoping they can punch above their weight in New Zealand and Australia to reach the knockouts stages.

Upsetting the apple cart and holding Sweden to a draw, at least, would go a long way in that endeavour.

“We’re not only going there as representatives of Africa, but as African champions, and I think that puts a bit more pressure on everyone,” Ellis said.

 “We are not naive, but when you go to a tournament you want to do well. I think the first game is the most important — we have to get a good start and a positive result.

“[Safa] president [Danny Jordaan] has said we need to try to get out of the group stages, so we’re working towards that. We know it’s not going to be easy, but we have great belief in the players and the team.

“But it depends on that first game we play against Sweden. I think that’s going to set the tone for the rest of the tournament because it’s always that first game that either puts you on the back foot or gives you that momentum, and it’s really important.”

Apart from no longer being babes in the World Cup wood and having globally based players who boast many international caps, another advantage for Banyana this time round is that, as much as being continental champions adds pressure, the manner in which they won last year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations can give them confidence.

Banyana gritted out results through tenacity to reach the final in Rabat, Morocco, and then clinically outclassed the host team in front of a huge crowd at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah.

“The togetherness we had really brought us through, especially in the final.

“That was going to be difficult and I think the players were so determined and focused, and that will hold them in good stead. They showed a lot of character.

“But this is a few levels up, so whatever we did there it’s got to be a few levels up from that for us to achieve that goal [of progressing].”

Banyana’s group matches are all in New Zealand. They meet Argentina at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on July 28 and return to Wellington Regional Stadium to face Italy on August 2.

