Safa appoints new head of women's football

20 July 2023 - 15:53 By Sports staff
Romaney Pinnock says she is excited about taking South African women's football to the next level.
Image: Safa.net

The South African Football Association (Safa) has appointed Romaney Pinnock as head of women's football.

The association said the former Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation COO arrives in the job highly qualified.

“Having worked as a management consultant for over 10 years, Pinnock is also the founding director of the Cape Town-based women’s club, Badgers Football Academy,” Safa said.

“Her impressive CV includes a Fifa Master in the Management, Law and Humanities of Sport, an MSc with a focus on ecotoxicology from the University of Siena [in Italy] and a medical honours and BSc in genetics from the University of Cape Town.

“Pinnock has also held the roles of ... programme manager for the Western Cape education department and has been a freelance strategy consultant, recently for Uefa, the University of Cape Town and the University of Zululand.

“Her duties in the role include heading up the delivery of Safa Women’s Football strategy.”

Pinnock takes over probably Safa's most successful department, with senior team Banyana holding the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations title and set to compete in their second World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, which they kick off against Sweden on Sunday. 

She said she hopes to develop the women's game in South Africa further.

“We have a long way to go in raising women’s football to the level it deserves to be in this country. This task will be hard, but I am excited by the challenge,’’ Pinnock said.

‘’With the support of the association, broader stakeholders, sponsors and brilliant people already doing great work in women’s football, we will create a lasting effect for the women’s game.

“Having a hand in ensuring more girls and women can play football in safe and supportive environments is such a privilege and I look forward to what lies ahead.”

TimesLIVE

