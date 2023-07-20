The past year has felt like a whirlwind for 28-year-old Magaia who now plays for South Korean club Sejong Sportstoto. She is looking forward to making an impact at the World Cup after being left out of the team that played in the 2019 finals in France.
TimesLIVE
Banyana need not be intimidated by Sweden, says Hildah Magaia
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia has urged her teammates to approach their Fifa Women's World Cup opening match against group favourites Sweden with a positive mind.
The Limpopo-born forward goes to her maiden World Cup tournament in high spirits after helping Banyana lift the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) trophy in Morocco in July last year, scoring a brace in the 2-1 win against the hosts in the final in Rabat.
Magaia was also on the scoresheet with ace striker Thembi Kgatlana in Banyana's final preparation match against Costa Rica on Saturday.
“We should go there with a positive mind, positive energy, so we cannot be threatened by them having a higher ranking,” Magaia said before Banyana's match at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.
“That's what we can do so we can gain the confidence going to the game and not be intimidated by them.”
TimesLIVE
