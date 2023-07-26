Orlando Pirates sign highly-rated DRC midfielder

Orlando Pirates have won the race to sign highly-rated Democratic Republic of Congo striker Karim Kimvuidi from Maritzburg United.

A day after announcing they had signed skilful former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga, news of Pirates' acquisition of Kimvuidi will have their supporters growing in belief that the Buccaneers could be set for a strong campaign in 20223-23.

Kimvuidi, who played in 29 of United's 30 DStv Premiership matches last season but could not help the Team of Choice avoid relegation via the playoffs, had indicated he wanted his next move to be outside South Africa, and preferably to Major League Soccer in the US.

So Bucs will be pleased to have signed the 21-year-old who joined Maritzburg from DR Congo outfit DC Motema Pembe in July last year. Kimvuidi did not score in 36 games in all competitions last campaign.