WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs unveil new Kappa jersey at glitzy function

26 July 2023 - 07:55 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr and head of KappaSA Ricky Joseph display the club's 2023-24 home and away jerseys.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs launched their new Kappa jersey for the 2023-24 season at a function at The Galleria conference centre in Sandton on Tuesday night.

Chiefs have reunited with Kappa, who famously were the team's kit sponsor in the 1980s and early 1990s. 

Amakhosi said of their new jersey: “With the 2023-24 season almost upon us, club management, led by visionary chair Dr Kaizer Motaung, brainstormed a new theme to ignite the spirit of the team and their loyal supporters.

“They came up with something that honours the rich heritage of the club and aptly represents their status as the kings of South African football. After much deliberation, a concept emerged that perfectly encapsulates our essence.

“We coined the theme ‘Khosified’. It is a term derived from ‘Amakhosi’, the isiZulu word for ‘Chiefs’, and it describes the team's transformation into true footballing warriors.”

Chiefs' marketing director Jessica Motaung said the “designs epitomise our brand identity and loyalty of our supporters”.

“We believe these kits will not only inspire our players on the field, but also resonate with the Amakhosi faithful in a profound way.

“With the eye-catching designs of our new merchandise and unparalleled performance capabilities, we anticipate these Kappa jerseys, tracksuits, polo shirts, caps and T-shirts will certainly become fan favourites, if social media reports are anything to go by.”

Chiefs said their new merchandise “includes a specially-designed jersey for women available for purchase at leading sporting and retail stores countrywide, including Kappa stores, the Kaizer Chiefs Retail at the Village in Naturena, and online at www.kcdigistore.com from Wednesday”.

Amakhosi meet Botswana's Township Rollers in their second international preseason friendly in Gaborone on Saturday, having lost 1-0 against Tanzania's Yanga SC in Dar es Salaam this past weekend.

They kick off their season with their DStv Premiership fixture against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 6.

Speech Bubbles

