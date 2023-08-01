POLL | Do you believe Banyana Banyana can make a comeback against Italy?

Coach Desiree Ellis emphasised the importance of the Italy game, saying it will be like a final for the team.
On Wednesday morning all eyes will be on Banyana Banyana as they play their final group game against Italy.
The team lost narrowly 2-1 to Sweden in their first match and drew 2-2 with Argentina in their second after leading 2-0.
To progress to the next round they must secure a win.
