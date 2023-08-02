Banyana heroines! SA earn last-gasp win against Italy to reach World Cup last 16

Thembi Kgatlana struck in injury time to give heroic Banyana Banyana a dramatic 3-2 group G win against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday as the South Africans made history reaching the 2023 Women's World Cup last 16.

Kgatlana, Banyana's captain on the night, finished off a stunning move that involved Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia in the 92nd minute to give the South Africans and African champions their first victory in a World Cup, and a dramatic, last-gasp first progression past the group stage.

Kgatlana's goal came two minutes into eight of referee's optional time after Banyana gave away their 2-1 lead when they allowed Arianna Caruso to score her second goal from a corner.

Magaia, the best player in the match, gave South Africa that lead in the 67th, deliciously sweeping home Thembi Kgatlana's splendid reserve pass following another free-flowing move by Banyana.

Italy struck back quickly in the 74th with Arianna Caruso's second goal, and a game of swinging fortunes seemed headed for a draw and disappointment for South Africa. But Kgatlana's strike brought joy to millions of South Africans.