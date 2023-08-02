Soccer

Banyana heroines! SA earn last-gasp win against Italy to reach World Cup last 16

02 August 2023 - 11:08 By Sazi Hadebe and Marc Strydom
Thembi Kgatlana celebrates scoring Banyana Banyana's winning third goal in their Women’s World Cup group G win against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand on August 2 2023.
Image: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli
Image: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli

Thembi Kgatlana struck in injury time to give heroic Banyana Banyana a dramatic 3-2 group G win against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday as the South Africans made history reaching the 2023 Women's World Cup last 16.

Kgatlana, Banyana's captain on the night, finished off a stunning move that involved Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia in the 92nd minute to give the South Africans and African champions their first victory in a World Cup, and a dramatic, last-gasp first progression past the group stage.

Kgatlana's goal came two minutes into eight of referee's optional time after Banyana gave away their 2-1 lead when they allowed Arianna Caruso to score her second goal from a corner.

Magaia, the best player in the match, gave South Africa that lead in the 67th, deliciously sweeping home Thembi Kgatlana's splendid reserve pass following another free-flowing move by Banyana.

Italy struck back quickly in the 74th with Arianna Caruso's second goal, and a game of swinging fortunes seemed headed for a draw and disappointment for South Africa. But Kgatlana's strike brought joy to millions of South Africans.

Italy took an early lead through Caruso's 11th-minute penalty. Benedatta Orsi's own goal for the Azzurri brought South Africa back into the game at 1-1 in the 32nd.

Whatever happens against the Dutch, South Africa can savour a marked improvement in their second World Cup from their first finals in France four years ago where they lost all three games.

They conceded a last-gasp winner to lose 2-1 against third-ranked Sweden in their opener, and blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against 28th-ranked Argentina. In the end, it came to injury time of the very last game to decide their fate. Their fate was to make history, and who knows, perhaps more is to come.

Sweden topped group G with nine points after beating Argentina 2-0 at Waikato Stadium on Wednesday and meet the US in their last 16 match on Sunday. South Africa were second with five points, Italy had three and Argentina one.

‘It’s also my reputation on the line’: Ellis defends Banyana selections

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has defended her selections that have become contentious talking points at the Women’s World Cup, stressing it’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana had the worst possible start when Karabo Dhlamini, operating on the left side of defence, was adjudged to have fouled Italian striker Chiara Beccari in the 10th minute. Caruso made no mistake giving the Azzurri the lead from spot.

To their credit, Banyana never let their heads drop as the lead swung. After Italy's opener they. An equaliser nearly came out of nowhere when Robyn Moodaly's shot ricocheted off the upright after she had connected well with one of Italians poor clearances just outside the box.

Orsi beat own goalkeeper Luara Giuliani with back pass to level the scores. The Italian's mistake fault was not to look up before passing but the pressure came from Kgatlana, who was breathing down her neck.

Magaia's strike, Caruso's equaliser and Kgatlana's winner made for an emotional ride for the millions of South Africans watching the 9am SA time game in their TVs, and in the end they    

Banyana joins Nigeria in the last 16 and the African continent can still have three from four teams past the group phase if Morocco beat Colombia in their last group match on Thursday. Zambia are the only African team eliminated but they went home with their heads held high after beating Costa Rica 3-1 in their last match.

In Netherlands, Banyana face a ninth-ranked team that lost 2-0 to US in the World Cup final in the 2019. The Dutch beat Portugal 1-0, drew 1-1 against the US and thrashed Vietnam 7-0 to edge the tournament favourite Americans to the group E lead.  

