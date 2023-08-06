Soccer

Glimpses of Ntseki's Kaizer Chiefs to come in draw against Chippa

06 August 2023 - 17:17 By Sazi Hadebe at Moses Mabhida Stadium
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Chippa United's Andile Mbenyane is challenged by Kaizer Chiefs' Sifiso Hlanti (left) and Edson Castillo in their DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on August 6 2023 in Durban.
Chippa United's Andile Mbenyane is challenged by Kaizer Chiefs' Sifiso Hlanti (left) and Edson Castillo in their DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on August 6 2023 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

There was a glimpse of what may become of Kaizer Chiefs under new coach Molefi Ntseki when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Chippa United in their opening 2023-24 DStv Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

A lot more sharpness, especially upfront, will be required if Chiefs are to trouble champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their next league assignment at the Loftus Stadium on Wednesday.

A contingent of Sundowns' technical staff, led by head coach Rulani Mokwena, watched the match from the stands and would have picked up a few things they can use to prevail over a side they beat 4-0 in the corresponding fixture early last season.

Ntseki started with four of Chiefs’ new signings including Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango in central defence. Striker Ranga Chivaviro gave a lukewarm 70 minutes finally appearing in a Chiefs jersey — the No.7 made famous by Chiefs’ record top goal scorer of all time Marks Maponyane.

It was, however, Adson Castillo who was hugely impressive in the heart of the midfield where he played alongside Yusuf Maart and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. Castillo wowed more than the 20,000 Chiefs fans that filled the better part of the stadium.

If the Venezuela international was not helping his team clear danger, Castillo was providing probing passes to the attackers. His deft first touch and wide range of passes certainly makes him look like the best foreigner Chiefs have signed in recent years.

Msimango and Ditlohokwe also complemented each other well in defence, but in all honesty Chippa never posed much danger, with strikers Menzi Ndwandwe and Augustine Mulenga seeing little of the ball in both halves.

With all Chiefs' new ammunition Ntseki's team also lacked the killer instinct that could have helped them grab full spoils.

There were still two slots on Chiefs' bench for new players Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tebogo Potsane, who came on for Ngcobo and Chivaviro after 70 minutes. Pule Mmodi, the attacker Amakhosi signed from Lamontville Golden Arrows, missed the match as he was mourning the death of his mother last week.

Chippa had a few moments where they tried to catch Chiefs on the break with loanee from Orlando Pirates Goodman Mosele instrumental in initiating a few of Morgan Mammila's team's attacks. Overall, though, this match never lived up to its billing, with many players perhaps yet to get the rhythm of the game after a two-month layoff.

While it was Chivaviro and Christian Saile who were expected to lead Chiefs' attack, Mduduzi Shabalala, playing out wide on the right, had most of the chances and could have given Amakhosi the lead as early as the first half if he was more composed in taking his shots.

A better performance against Sundowns on Wednesday will give Chiefs fans much hope of doing well in their MTN8 quarterfinal match against Cape Town City in Cape Town on Sunday.

MORE:

PSL confirms new venue for Sundowns, Chiefs early season humdinger

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed a new venue for the highly anticipated clash between DStv Premiership defending champions Mamelodi ...
Sport
2 days ago

'It's a new chapter:' Ntseki hopes not to be judged on Chiefs' past failures as Mmodi ruled out for Chippa

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki hopes that he and new players will not to be judged based on the past failures of the Soweto giants as he embarks ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ingle Singh, founding member of Chiefs and Sundowns, dies

Ingle Singh, an owner of and player for Marabastad Sundowns — the team that became Mamelodi Sundowns — in the 1960s and 1970s, and founding member ...
Sport
2 days ago

Marc Strydom’s predictions for the new PSL season

Marc Strijdom share's his views on the new PSl season.
Sport
18 hours ago

Sazi Hadebe’s predictions for the new PSL season

What to expect in the 2023-2024 PSL season, Sazi Hadebe shares his opinion.
Sport
18 hours ago

Rulani Mokwena delighted with his new signings after 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune

Rulani Mokwena watched with delight as his Mamelodi Sundowns team began the defence of their DStv Premiership title with a 2-1 victory over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Edson Castillo is the real deal, say Kaizer Chiefs players and coach

Venezuelan international midfield signing Edson Castillo is the real deal who can help Amakhosi with a stronger campaign in 2022-23. That's the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Kgaogelo Sekgota parts ways with Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with speedy forward Kgaogelo Sekgota, the club has confirmed.
Sport
5 days ago

Antonio van Wyk strikes as Stellenbosch down Orlando Pirates

A toothless Orlando Pirates started their DStv Premiership season on a disappointing note as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to a resilient Stellenbosch ...
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. MAUDE KHUMALO | Dr Motsepe, Banyana and Africa’s women have given you notice Sport
  2. Glimpses of Ntseki's Kaizer Chiefs to come in draw against Chippa Soccer
  3. ‘They did well’: Komphela gushes over Jali and Mabasa after Swallows’ opener Soccer
  4. Plummer urges Netball SA to continue grooming young Proteas players Sport
  5. Boks will soon need all hands on deck Rugby

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem