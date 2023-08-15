Soccer

Lesiba Nku brace inspires Sundowns to easy win against hapless Arrows

15 August 2023 - 19:03 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Lucas Moripe Stadium
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lesiba Nku celebrates one of his goals for Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership win against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Lesiba Nku celebrates one of his goals for Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership win against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

As the players made their way back to the change rooms at half-time, Tuesday evening's one-sided DStv Premiership clash between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows was effectively over as a contest.

The Lesiba Nku-inspired Brazilians enjoyed a healthy 3-0 lead at the break against a lethargic Arrows who were eventually comprehensively thrashed 4-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sundowns stayed at the top of the standings and also clocked their third league win of the campaign after wins over Sekhukhune United and rivals Kaizer Chiefs as they embark on their assault on an unprecedented seventh successive league title.

Downs coach Rulani Mokwena made four changes to the team that beat Moroka Swallows 1-0 in Saturday's MTN8 quarterfinal with defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil coming in for injured Khuliso Mudau.

Elsewhere, Nku was preferred to Aubrey Modiba in a like-for-like change while Rivaldo Coetzee came on for Thapelo Maseko and striker Peter Shalulile replaced Lucas Ribeiro.

The Brazilians opened the scoring after 17 minutes through talismanic striker Shalulile, who spun in the air as he acrobatically struck past hapless Arrows goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

Allende had taken the corner kick for the opener, which found Coetzee unmarked to lay the ball into the path of Mothobi Mvala, who flicked it to Shalulile and the Namibian hitman connected midair for his second of the season.

The goal sparked more life into the work of Sundowns as they continued to relentlessly attack Arrows. They were rewarded five minutes later when Nku opened his account for his new club.

Nku will deservedly take credit for his clever back-heel to put the ball into the back of the net, but it also completed a team move that included touches from Themba Zwane, Allende and Neo Maema.

Sundowns increased their lead after 38 minutes when defender Grant Kekana snuck in front of the sleepy Arrows defence to head home a well-taken corner kick by Allende.

With the game in the bag, Mokwena made three changes at half-time with Bathusi Aubaas replacing Zwane, Bongani Zungu in for Allende and Mokoena replaced by Terrence Mashego.

Sundowns did not waste time as they effectively wrapped up the match three minutes after the restart when Nku registered his second goal of the night as he capitalised on a mistake by Watenga, who failed to hold on to Maema’s shot.

For Arrows co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza, it is back to the proverbial drawing board after suffering their first defeat of the season.

In their next match against Polokwane City, Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza will demand more from senior players like Brandon Theron, Gladwin Shitolo, Ryan Moon and Nduduzo Sibiya.

Sundowns return to action with a clash against Chippa United on Saturday night.

READ MORE

Kekana identifies where Mamelodi Sundowns will need to blunt Arrows

After booking their place in the MTN8 semifinals at the weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns have turned their attention to their DStv Premiership clash ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Look at the keepers: Mokwena not concerned by Sundowns’ win margins

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he is not concerned about his team's slender wining margins at the start of the 2023-24 season.
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in MTN8 semifinals

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals, a tasty rematch of last week's DStv Premiership match where the Brazilians ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs see Mduduzi Mdantsane as their missing link: Molefi Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki believes Mduduzi Mdantsane can be the missing link Amakhosi have been searching for in the gap between midfield and ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Swallows are ‘60% there’: Komphela after cup exit against Sundowns

Steve Komphela says he is satisfied with the progress he is making as head coach of Moroka Swallows despite the club bombing out of the MTN8 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Themba Zwane is a ‘space navigator’: Mokwena after Sundowns’ win over Birds

Rulani Mokwena has shone the spotlight on his Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane after he scored the only goal that took Sundowns to the ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘In SA you are declared useless before you are born’: Chiefs coach Ntseki

Molefi Ntseki says Kaizer Chiefs appointed him head coach because they felt they needed continuity in their coaching staff and for the new man to be ...
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro makes plea to Orlando Pirates supporters on red-hot Zakhele Lepasa

Jose Riveiro says Zakhele Lepasa’s role for Orlando Pirates is not only about scoring goals and he hopes the club's supporters will notice the amount ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘You can see they are having fun’: Riveiro on Pirates’ rampant attack

With nine goals in two games it was difficult for the usually impassive Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro not to display some excitement about his ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Six young PSL players who could make a name for themselves in 2023-24 Sport
  2. Mosele strike sees Chippa United hold Orlando Pirates in Gqeberha Soccer
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Rodriguez and rugby, who would have thought? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bungu bangs his way to ninth title defence Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs see Mduduzi Mdantsane as their missing link: Molefi Ntseki Soccer

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later