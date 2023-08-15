Lesiba Nku brace inspires Sundowns to easy win against hapless Arrows

As the players made their way back to the change rooms at half-time, Tuesday evening's one-sided DStv Premiership clash between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows was effectively over as a contest.

The Lesiba Nku-inspired Brazilians enjoyed a healthy 3-0 lead at the break against a lethargic Arrows who were eventually comprehensively thrashed 4-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sundowns stayed at the top of the standings and also clocked their third league win of the campaign after wins over Sekhukhune United and rivals Kaizer Chiefs as they embark on their assault on an unprecedented seventh successive league title.

Downs coach Rulani Mokwena made four changes to the team that beat Moroka Swallows 1-0 in Saturday's MTN8 quarterfinal with defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil coming in for injured Khuliso Mudau.