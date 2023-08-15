Lesiba Nku brace inspires Sundowns to easy win against hapless Arrows
As the players made their way back to the change rooms at half-time, Tuesday evening's one-sided DStv Premiership clash between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows was effectively over as a contest.
The Lesiba Nku-inspired Brazilians enjoyed a healthy 3-0 lead at the break against a lethargic Arrows who were eventually comprehensively thrashed 4-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Sundowns stayed at the top of the standings and also clocked their third league win of the campaign after wins over Sekhukhune United and rivals Kaizer Chiefs as they embark on their assault on an unprecedented seventh successive league title.
Downs coach Rulani Mokwena made four changes to the team that beat Moroka Swallows 1-0 in Saturday's MTN8 quarterfinal with defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil coming in for injured Khuliso Mudau.
Elsewhere, Nku was preferred to Aubrey Modiba in a like-for-like change while Rivaldo Coetzee came on for Thapelo Maseko and striker Peter Shalulile replaced Lucas Ribeiro.
The Brazilians opened the scoring after 17 minutes through talismanic striker Shalulile, who spun in the air as he acrobatically struck past hapless Arrows goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.
Allende had taken the corner kick for the opener, which found Coetzee unmarked to lay the ball into the path of Mothobi Mvala, who flicked it to Shalulile and the Namibian hitman connected midair for his second of the season.
The goal sparked more life into the work of Sundowns as they continued to relentlessly attack Arrows. They were rewarded five minutes later when Nku opened his account for his new club.
Nku will deservedly take credit for his clever back-heel to put the ball into the back of the net, but it also completed a team move that included touches from Themba Zwane, Allende and Neo Maema.
Sundowns increased their lead after 38 minutes when defender Grant Kekana snuck in front of the sleepy Arrows defence to head home a well-taken corner kick by Allende.
With the game in the bag, Mokwena made three changes at half-time with Bathusi Aubaas replacing Zwane, Bongani Zungu in for Allende and Mokoena replaced by Terrence Mashego.
Sundowns did not waste time as they effectively wrapped up the match three minutes after the restart when Nku registered his second goal of the night as he capitalised on a mistake by Watenga, who failed to hold on to Maema’s shot.
For Arrows co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza, it is back to the proverbial drawing board after suffering their first defeat of the season.
In their next match against Polokwane City, Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza will demand more from senior players like Brandon Theron, Gladwin Shitolo, Ryan Moon and Nduduzo Sibiya.
Sundowns return to action with a clash against Chippa United on Saturday night.