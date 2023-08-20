Soccer

WATCH | Royal AM’s Hopewell Cele makes PSL arrival with dazzling goal

20 August 2023 - 12:17 By Marc Strydom
Hopewell Cele during a Royal AM media day and training session at the Royal AM Ranch in Pietermaritzburg in April.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Royal AM might have suffered 3-1 defeat to continue their poor start to the DStv Premiership season, but 22-year-old attacking midfielder Hopewell Cele's dazzling goal against Stellenbosch FC on Friday night has set tongues wagging.

The 22-year-old, promoted from Royal's reserves as the KwaZulu-Natal team has battled through its start to the 2023-24 campaign amid a transfer ban from Fifa, was playing just his second Premiership game and making his first start at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Receiving a pass 10m inside Stellies' half Cele first got a fortunate rebound from an attempted chip ahead off opponent Sibongiseni Mthethwa, then set off on a 35m dribble teasing four defenders before a beautiful finish past goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt to give Royal a 30th-minute lead.

Second-half goals from Deano van Rooyen (53rd), Jayden Adams (70th) and Iqraam Rayners (72nd) saw Stellenbosch run away with a convincing result away from home. 

But Cele had announced himself as a player with potential, and his performances are sure to be monitored as the season progresses.

  
