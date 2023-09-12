Soccer

Thulani Serero finds a new club

12 September 2023 - 07:54 By Marc Strydom
Thulani Serero turning out for of Al Jazira Club at the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2022. He has joined Khorfakkan Club in UAE.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero has joined Khorfakkan Club in the United Arab Emirates Pro League.

Serero, 33, joins Khorfakkan having spent four successful seasons at UAE Pro League club Al Jazira, where his contract ended in June.

There had been speculative links of a return to the DStv Premiership after 13 years abroad for the former Ajax Amsterdam and Vitesse Arnhem player to Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.

Serero left to join Ajax Amsterdam in July 2011, having been the key attacker in coach Foppe de Haan's young Ajax Cape Town combination that finished runners-up to Orlando Pirates in the Premiership in a last-day thriller of the 2010-11 season.

