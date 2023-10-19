Soccer

Galaxy dedicate win to Parker, Mokwena says Zungu’s tackle was not malicious

19 October 2023 - 11:15
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
TS Galaxy members with Bernard Parker in hospital. The veteran striker was admitted with a broken leg.
Image: TS GALAXY/X

TS Galaxy have dedicated their Carling Knockout Cup victory over Mamelodi Sundowns to Bernard Parker, who suffered what could well be a career-ending injury in the clash.

Galaxy beat a depleted Sundowns 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes on Wednesday night, but their victory was almost overshadowed by Parker’s horrific injury early in the second half. 

The veteran midfielder had to be rushed to hospital after his leg was broken in an over-the-top challenge by Sundowns’ Bongani Zungu, who appeared to plead innocence as he was red-carded.

The Rockets shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) in which coach Sead Ramović, goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia and other staff members visited Parker in hospital.

“We wish Bernard Parker a speedy recovery following a horrific injury last night,” Galaxy wrote.

“We’ve lost a soldier whom we shall dearly miss as our journey on the battlefield continues. Come back stronger, Die Hond! We dedicate last night’s victory to you.”

According to SuperSport presenter Phumlani Msibi, who spoke to Parker before he was hospitalised, the 37-year-old star lamented this might be the end of his career.

After the game at Mbombela Stadium, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wished Parker a speedy recovery. The coach said he was certain Zungu’s tackle was not malicious.

“I can only wish Bernard Parker a speedy recovery. I hope it’s not as serious as it looks,” Mokwena said.

“Knowing Bongani Zungu, I know it was not malicious. There was no malicious intent behind it. The only thing I can say on it is that I wish Bernard Parker a speedy recovery.”

