Mokwena gives glory to Sundowns players after reaching AFL final
Image: Mostafa Emira/BackpagePix
In true Rulani Mokwena style, Mamelodi Sundowns' wunderkind coach has refused to bask in glory despite leading the club to the African Football League (AFL) final.
Sundowns confirmed their place in the final of the inaugural continental showpiece when they held continental giants Al Ahly to a goalless draw in the semifinal second leg in front of a vociferous crowd in the Cairo International Stadium cauldron on Wednesday. Downs won the first leg at Loftus Versfeld 1-0.
The six-time successive South African champions meet Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic in the two-legged final of the Confederation of African Football's super-lucrative new competition in North Africa on Sunday and Pretoria on November 11.
Mokwena — the 36-year-old one-time protégé of the coach who turned Downs into the trophy machine they now are, and who he was assistant to when they won the 2016 Caf Champions League, Pitso Mosimane — steered the Brazilians to their first continental final since that triumph.
Mokwena gave the glory to his players for the exceptional shift they managed in Cairo. Downs rode a measure of luck in the first half when goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved a 16th-minute penalty he created fouling Bafana Bafana teammate Percy Tau, and being saved by the post when he spilt a cross, then shut Ahly out in the second 45 minutes.
“I consider myself the least important person at Mamelodi Sundowns. The game of football belongs to the players,” Mokwena said.
“Going into the final means a lot to the club and because I’m a part of it and an employee, what matters to the club, matters to me.
“It’s a collective achievement, from the supporters to the management, the technical team who worked hard with the players and everyone involved with the club.”
