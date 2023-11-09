Man United boss Ten Hag laments 'harsh' Rashford red card

Marcus Rashford's red card that caused a huge momentum shift in Manchester United's 4-3 Champions League loss to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday was “harsh,” a shell-shocked Erik ten Hag said as his team's early-season calamity continued.

Rasmus Hojlund's brace fired United to a brilliant start but Ten Hag's 10-man side gave up their two-goal lead after Rashford's dismissal in the 42nd minute — and now United, who have already been eliminated from the League Cup and are a lowly eighth in the Premier League, are on a Champions League knife edge with two group games left to play.

“Do you have one hour?” Ten Hag told TNT Sports, when asked for his thoughts on the game.

“I think first we played very good until the red card. The red card changed everything. Then it becomes a different game.

“It is disappointing.”