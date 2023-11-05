May the Boks spirit endure as the winds of division blow
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Incredible. That’s the word that comes to mind when thinking about the past few weeks. My closest friends know my unease with the fashionable slogan apparently first popularised by Songezo Zibi’s Rise Mzansi: “2024 is our 1994.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.