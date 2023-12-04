Komphela happy with ‘so far, so good’ project as Swallows meet Pirates

“There had also been results [in the planning]. I don't think we have lost away, it's only that back home we need to be more ruthless.

“And when you look at all those, I think from the amount of work we were doing in Potchefstroom in [the preseason] camp and all that, until now we can look back and be proud of it.

“But then that says to you, throwing it forward, what can you change? I think there are lots of improvements we need to work on. But so far, so good.

“Even given by match 11 we needed to have 22 points [to reach Swallows' target], making the difference four, which means we still need to get four points so we are in touch. One [win] takes us to 21, and we are still in line.

“And we don't panic. The one thing about us, which we said years back, is process, process, process.

“If you want to be part of the positive outcome, you must be prepared to be part of the process.

“And the process does not always yield positive milestones. There are times you get negatives in the process.

“But you find that because people are obsessed with positive outcomes, they abandon the process.

“We want to be part of the process, with all the negative outcomes, because we are building a brand of that nature and the direction looks good.”

Pirates are wallowing in ninth place with four wins, four draws and three defeats from 11 matches.