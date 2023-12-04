Soccer

Komphela happy with ‘so far, so good’ project as Swallows meet Pirates

04 December 2023 - 13:38
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela during their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on November 26.
Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela during their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on November 26.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Steve Komphela knows there will be hiccups in his process of building a competitive Moroka Swallows, but with early results positive he has the confidence to say “so far, so good” for his project.

Swallows’ 1-0 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs at Dobsonville Stadium juts over a week ago left the Birds in sixth place in the DStv Premiership with five wins, three draws and three defeats.

As the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break approaches, Komphela can be satisfied at his solid return to head coaching with Swallows from the start of this season after his technical role in a co-coaching structure at trophy machines Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Komphela will look for his team to notch a win in Tuesday's tough encounter at Orlando Stadium against Orlando Pirates (7.30pm) — the Birds' second successive Soweto derby — to improve on a recent run of just one victory from their last five league and cup matches.

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela’s post-match press conference following his side's 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs at Dobsonville Stadium.

The coach felt his team did everything but get a goal or two in their loss against Chiefs. He was asked afterwards how he feels his transition back to head coaching has gone so far at Swallows.

“The data has just given us a confirmation of the work and the investment we've had with the team, which then becomes our point of reference,” the coach said.

“What I mean about that is that out of [Swallows' first] 10 matches [before meeting Chiefs] we were on 18 points.

“In our preseason strategic planning we said we needed to get two points per match. So for 10 matches we needed to be at 20 points — we had 18, two short.

“So when you look at the amount of work that has been done in terms of performance, you can tick the box; the team comfort in playing attractive attacking football, you can also tick that box.

“Can you play a game that people want to buy a ticket and watch Moroka Swallows? With the utmost humility I think you can tick that box.

Troubled Kaizer Chiefs Saile past Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs rose above media reports that have rocked Naturena to beat lukewarm Moroka Swallows 1-0 in their DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville ...
Sport
1 week ago

“There had also been results [in the planning]. I don't think we have lost away, it's only that back home we need to be more ruthless.

“And when you look at all those, I think from the amount of work we were doing in Potchefstroom in [the preseason] camp and all that, until now we can look back and be proud of it.

“But then that says to you, throwing it forward, what can you change? I think there are lots of improvements we need to work on. But so far, so good.

“Even given by match 11 we needed to have 22 points [to reach Swallows' target], making the difference four, which means we still need to get four points so we are in touch. One [win] takes us to 21, and we are still in line.

“And we don't panic. The one thing about us, which we said years back, is process, process, process.

“If you want to be part of the positive outcome, you must be prepared to be part of the process.

“And the process does not always yield positive milestones. There are times you get negatives in the process.

“But you find that because people are obsessed with positive outcomes, they abandon the process.

“We want to be part of the process, with all the negative outcomes, because we are building a brand of that nature and the direction looks good.”

Pirates are wallowing in ninth place with four wins, four draws and three defeats from 11 matches.

READ MORE

Cavin Johnson responds to reports of racism, alcohol abuse at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has responded to serious allegations of race issues, alcohol abuse and a lack of discipline among players ...
Sport
1 week ago

BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | The paradox that is Orlando Pirates

Bucs have thus far not lived up to Riveiro’s declaration of a solid start to the season
Sport
5 days ago

Steve Barker dedicates Stellies’ first cup final to uncle Clive and Oswin Andries

Stellenbosch FC are reaping rewards for their sound player development and will continue to do so if they can keep the core of their current squad ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Galaxy beat AmaZulu to shoot to Carling Knockout final

TS Galaxy will battle Stellenbosch FC for the Carling Knockout Cup trophy and the R6.6m winners' pay cheque in the final of the competition on ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Stellies thrash Richards Bay to reach Carling Cup final

This match was not worthy of a semifinal given the unenterprising way in which it started, but Stellenbosch FC won’t mind as they now have ...
Sport
1 day ago

'A strong coach will not find excuses,' says Galaxy coach Ramović about Mokwena

Outspoken TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has taken a swipe at Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena, saying the Brazilians boss produces excuses ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs supremo congratulates Jessica Motaung on her new position at ACA

Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung says the election of the club’s marketing and commercial director, Jessica Motaung, as the first deputy ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Galaxy beat AmaZulu to shoot to Carling Knockout final Soccer
  2. Pep unconcerned as Man City winless run continues in thriller against Spurs Soccer
  3. Blitzboks bounce back to form as they battle to a fifth Dubai title in a row Rugby
  4. Gerda Steyn knocks more than a minute off her SA marathon record Sport
  5. Lions claw Dragons but keep paws grounded Rugby

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream