“I may not be showing it now because I think I’m emotionally drained. It was a long 120 minutes, [but] ja it’s extremely satisfying.
“I think it will all hit home tomorrow and the next few days once we are back. Fortunately, our game against Sekhukhune United [in the league on Friday] has been postponed. They are not going to be back in time from their travels [to play Stade Malien Bamako in Mali in the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday].
“I think it would have been tough to get ourselves up for another big match that's away from home.
“It’s difficult to describe the feeling I have, and it’s just been a journey of hard work, dedication and commitment to my career and what I do.
“To get this trophy in the bag as a coach — and I’ve won two [first division] league titles as well, promoting two teams from the NFD — to be where we are now is a good space to be in.
“But for us as coaches, a few months down the line we could be under pressure again. So when we do win things like we did today, we must enjoy it — and I’m definitely going to enjoy it.”
The coach has dedicated the victory to his late uncle and one of the most respected coaches in South African football, former Bafana Bafana boss Clive Barker, who died this year, and Stellies player Oshwin Andries, who was killed in February at the age of 19.
Barker's cup success with Stellies, a team that believes in developing from their impressive development structures rather than buying players, will go down as a huge achievement for the coach, his players and the club.
‘It’s deeply satisfying’: Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker on winning first trophy
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
When Steve Barker reflects on his coaching journey, which included training a South African Defence Force (SANDF) team, he almost runs out of words trying to explain his “deep satisfaction” at winning his first major trophy.
Barker led Stellenbosch FC to Carling Knockout Cup success when they claimed a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
The two sides were locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes of play.
While Barker gained attention coaching University of Pretoria (Tuks) between 2008 and 2014, guiding the second-tier club to the Nedbank Cup final in 2009 and promotion to the Premiership in 2011-12, few know he cut his teeth on the bench at the SANDF in Pretoria.
Seven years after promoting Tuks, Barker repeated that feat with Stellies in 2018-19.
“Ja, it’s [pleasing winning the trophy], obviously, having lost the Nedbank Cup in the final and getting closer to making finals recently — getting into the final and actually winning it, it’s deeply satisfying,” Barker said after the game.
'It is satisfying,' - Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after winning Carling Knockout after beating TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
“I may not be showing it now because I think I’m emotionally drained. It was a long 120 minutes, [but] ja it’s extremely satisfying.
“I think it will all hit home tomorrow and the next few days once we are back. Fortunately, our game against Sekhukhune United [in the league on Friday] has been postponed. They are not going to be back in time from their travels [to play Stade Malien Bamako in Mali in the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday].
“I think it would have been tough to get ourselves up for another big match that's away from home.
“It’s difficult to describe the feeling I have, and it’s just been a journey of hard work, dedication and commitment to my career and what I do.
“To get this trophy in the bag as a coach — and I’ve won two [first division] league titles as well, promoting two teams from the NFD — to be where we are now is a good space to be in.
“But for us as coaches, a few months down the line we could be under pressure again. So when we do win things like we did today, we must enjoy it — and I’m definitely going to enjoy it.”
The coach has dedicated the victory to his late uncle and one of the most respected coaches in South African football, former Bafana Bafana boss Clive Barker, who died this year, and Stellies player Oshwin Andries, who was killed in February at the age of 19.
Barker's cup success with Stellies, a team that believes in developing from their impressive development structures rather than buying players, will go down as a huge achievement for the coach, his players and the club.
MORE:
Stellies crowned Carling Knockout champions
Steve Komphela on how he convinced Swallows players to honour fixture against SuperSport
South Africa's Lyle Foster returns as Burnley lose 2-0 to Everton
‘I have lost everything’: former Bafana, Sundowns star Lerato Chabangu opens up about falling on hard times
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos