Hollywood Super League stars excited to train with Spain’s Villareal

Four players from women's Hollywoodbets Super League (HSL) hope for the best outcome from the time they will spend training with Spanish outfit Villareal.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies forward Boitumelo Rabale, Richmond United’s Nthabiseng Majiya, Royal AM goalkeeper Katlego Moletsane and veteran Banyana Banyana player Nompumelelo Nyandeni of TS Galaxy Queens are spending time at the LaLiga outfit.

The players, crowned as the best players at the end of the 2021-22 HSL season, left South Africa for Spain on Thursday.

Rabale of Lesotho scored a whopping 23 goals to help Sundowns win another league title in 2021-22 and was named Player of the Season for that campaign.

Majiya walked away with Young Player of the Season while Moletsane took the Goalkeeper of the season gong.

Nyandeni, 36, who was in the books of JVW FC that campaign, took home the top scorer of the season award with an amazing 30 goals.

Rabale said the quartet were excited about the opportunity and planned to do their best in Spain with a hope of attracting possible suitors.