Hollywood Super League stars excited to train with Spain’s Villareal
Four players from women's Hollywoodbets Super League (HSL) hope for the best outcome from the time they will spend training with Spanish outfit Villareal.
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies forward Boitumelo Rabale, Richmond United’s Nthabiseng Majiya, Royal AM goalkeeper Katlego Moletsane and veteran Banyana Banyana player Nompumelelo Nyandeni of TS Galaxy Queens are spending time at the LaLiga outfit.
The players, crowned as the best players at the end of the 2021-22 HSL season, left South Africa for Spain on Thursday.
Rabale of Lesotho scored a whopping 23 goals to help Sundowns win another league title in 2021-22 and was named Player of the Season for that campaign.
Majiya walked away with Young Player of the Season while Moletsane took the Goalkeeper of the season gong.
Nyandeni, 36, who was in the books of JVW FC that campaign, took home the top scorer of the season award with an amazing 30 goals.
Rabale said the quartet were excited about the opportunity and planned to do their best in Spain with a hope of attracting possible suitors.
“This is a great opportunity because you don’t know which teams will be watching you while you there,” Rabale said.
“Besides that, this is another chance for us to gain more experience and grow as players.”
Nyandeni, who has played overseas in her long career, will be more than happy if the younger players she travelled with get signed in Spain or elsewhere in Europe.
“I do believe we are going to learn a lot from training with Villareal,” she said.
“What I’ve learnt in football is that you must never think you know enough. You have to keep learning because football changes every day. So, I’m really excited that I’m going to Spain.
“Whatever we are going to learn there we are going to come back and share with our teammates so they can develop too.
“My biggest wish is to see at least one player in the three being signed by a club there, or even if they don’t sign them now, they could keep checking their progress.”