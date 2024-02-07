No Hollywood ending for brave Bafana in penalties defeat to Super Eagles

But the night belonged to Nigeria, and as brave as Bafana's display was running the West African giants close, ultimately, on balance of play and chances, Nigeria deserved to go through.

The two sides they were level at 1-1 after a dramatic conclusion to full time, then a thrilling half-hour of extra time.

Then Nigeria’s penalties were scored Terem Moffi, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong and Kelechi iheanacho as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams could not to produce the heroics of last week in the quarterfinal against Cape Verde. Temitayo Aina missed for the Super Eagles.

For Bafana, Mihlali Mayambela and Mothobi Mvala were in target while Teboho Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa could not find the back of the net.

This led to huge disappointment for Broos, the players and the few South Africans here at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake and millions back home in as the semifinal ended with red wine on the carpet and smashed plates on the floor.

There will be no first Afcon final appearance since 1998 when South Africa lost to Egypt in Burkina Faso. Instead Bafana must find the motivation to play in the third and fourth play-off on Saturday, also in Abidjan.