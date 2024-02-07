No Hollywood ending for brave Bafana in penalties defeat to Super Eagles
It was supposed to be a romantic football story of an underdog who finally came good on the grand stage but this absorbing and dramatic Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal forgot to follow the script.
For coach Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana, this was an opportunity to slay an old nemesis and arrive in the final on Sunday in Abidjan against the winner between hosts Ivory Coast or Democratic Republic of the Congo (in the late semifinal), but South Africa lost 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out.
But the night belonged to Nigeria, and as brave as Bafana's display was running the West African giants close, ultimately, on balance of play and chances, Nigeria deserved to go through.
The two sides they were level at 1-1 after a dramatic conclusion to full time, then a thrilling half-hour of extra time.
Then Nigeria’s penalties were scored Terem Moffi, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong and Kelechi iheanacho as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams could not to produce the heroics of last week in the quarterfinal against Cape Verde. Temitayo Aina missed for the Super Eagles.
For Bafana, Mihlali Mayambela and Mothobi Mvala were in target while Teboho Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa could not find the back of the net.
This led to huge disappointment for Broos, the players and the few South Africans here at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake and millions back home in as the semifinal ended with red wine on the carpet and smashed plates on the floor.
There will be no first Afcon final appearance since 1998 when South Africa lost to Egypt in Burkina Faso. Instead Bafana must find the motivation to play in the third and fourth play-off on Saturday, also in Abidjan.
When Egyptian referee Amin Omar blew the whistle after an absorbing match, Broos had his hands on hips as he tried to make sense of it all and most of his players sank to the floor in disappointment.
Themba Zwane, 34, no doubt the best player of his generation, looked around him as he tried to figure out what had just hit his team and he must have rued that this was probably his last chance of continental glory with the national team.
A decorated footballer with seven league titles, one Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup, and numerous domestic cup medals to his name, Afcon is the only trophy missing in his cabinet.
Broos sprang a major surprise in his starting line-up when he included Siyanda Xulu for Thapelo Morena and the SuperSport United defender returned with a solid performance under pressure.
This meant the Bafana coach made a change to the starting XI for the first time since his team's second match where Grant Kekana replaced Xulu in the comprehensive 4-0 over Namibia that gave the South Africans tournament confidence.
Xulu was installed in the three-man defence with Kekana and Mothobi Mvala with Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba as wingbacks to keep the Nigerian attackers busy in their own half.
Elsewhere, Broos went with his tried and tested of the tournament but there was also a change in tactics with Evidence Makgopa moving to the side and Percy Tau as the target man.
For Nigeria, Victor Osimhen was fit to start despite the Nigerians' in mind games earlier in the week where it was reported that he was an injury doubt.
The Super Eagles took the lead from the penalty spot in the 67th minute when William Troost-Ekong slotted after Mothobi Mvala clattered down Osimhen.
In a dramatic finish, Osimhen had the ball in the net in the 85th minute, but the video assistant referee (VAR) called play all the way back to a foul in the box on Mokoena at the other end. Mokoena struck to the left of Nwabili to score.
In stoppage tome of added time Mokoena hit 30m a free-kick that was parried by keeper Stanley Nwabili and Khuliso Mudau on the follow-up blasted over with open goal beckoning as the game went to another half-hour.
Bafana ended the end-to-end clash with a man down after reliable defender Kekana saw red during the closing stages of extra time before the dreaded penalties, which went the way of Nigeria.