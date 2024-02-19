Soccer

Steve Komphela parts ways with troubled Swallows

19 February 2024 - 19:51
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela during their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on November 26.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Steve Komphela has left troubled Moroka Swallows just over seven months after assuming the head coaching role at the Soweto club. 

Komphela joined Swallows in a surprise move in early July last year after a successful tenure as one of the assistant or co-coaches — in the titles of senior coach and first team coach — at six-time successive DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.   

His departure from the Dube Birds, who have half well-documented financial and player strike issues, was announced by the club on Monday.   

“Moroka Swallows FC and coach Steve have agreed to a mutual separation,” Swallows said. 

“This comes after several discussions between both parties, where it was ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of both the club and coach Steve to separate at this stage.   

“There remains a mutual respect between both parties and the decision to separate is one both parties have welcomed. The club wishes coach Steve all the best in his future endeavours, and we are grateful for the contributions he has made to the club.   

“Coach Steve has expressed gratitude to the club and has wished us well.” 

Komphela’s problems at Swallows have been much reported on since the coach lifted the lid on the matter of players being on strike after their home game against SuperSport United in December.   

After that, the players allegedly intensified their strike, which resulted in Swallows not being able to honour two of their December fixtures against Sundowns and Lamontville Golden Arrows.   

Swallows fired 22 players last month, as the club also received a hefty R1m fine from the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee. Many of those players have been accepted back at the Birds since then.

Komphela also claimed in media reports that Swallows did not informed him schedule for the club's return to training after the domestic break for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).   

“This Swallows environment is extremely incomprehensible. No-one can tell you [and] I also can’t comprehend a thing,” Komphela told SABC Sport.    

“Elasto [Kapowezha], the team manager, is in charge and communicates with players and never with me. I know nothing about all the decisions taken from December 27.

“The last time I heard from the front office was when Mr [Swallows official Sipho] Xulu communicated with me on January 12 that he was instructed to postpone the preseason resumption that was scheduled for January 15.

“It’s 15 days past that date and I never got any communication as promised and that’s why I was not at training.”

