Steve Komphela parts ways with troubled Swallows

Steve Komphela has left troubled Moroka Swallows just over seven months after assuming the head coaching role at the Soweto club.

Komphela joined Swallows in a surprise move in early July last year after a successful tenure as one of the assistant or co-coaches — in the titles of senior coach and first team coach — at six-time successive DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

His departure from the Dube Birds, who have half well-documented financial and player strike issues, was announced by the club on Monday.

“Moroka Swallows FC and coach Steve have agreed to a mutual separation,” Swallows said.

“This comes after several discussions between both parties, where it was ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of both the club and coach Steve to separate at this stage.