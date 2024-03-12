Mamelodi Sundowns will fancy their chances of making the semifinals of the Caf Champions League after being drawn against Young Africans of Tanzania in the quarterfinals in a draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.
The Brazilians have qualified for the last eight six times in a row and are bidding to win the Champions League for the second time after doing so while they were coached by Pitso Mosimane in 2016.
If Sundowns beat Young Africans they will face the winners of the other last eight match between Esperance of Tunisia or Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast.
Sundowns qualified for the last eight after topping their group that had TP Mazembe of DR Congo, Pyramids FC from Egypt and Nouadhibou FC of Mauritania.
Last season Sundowns were knocked out by Wydad Athletic in the semifinals, but the Moroccan giants eventually lost to Percy Tau's Al Ahly of Egypt who won the title for a record 11th time.
The first quarterfinal matches will be played at the end of this month and Sundowns will be away to Young Africans in Tanzania.
Sundowns will face SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby on Tuesday before meeting Maritzburg United in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.
The Brazilians are runaway leaders in the DStv Premiership, a title they will win for a record seventh time in succession.
Full last eight draw:
Simba SC (Tanzania) v Al Ahly (Egypt)
TP Mazembe (DR Congo) v Atletico Petroloes (Angola)
Esperance (Tunisia) v Asec Mimosas (Ivory Coast)
Young Africans (Tanzania) v Mamelodi Sundowns (SA)
Sundowns drawn against Young Africans of Tanzania in the quarterfinal of the Champions League
Image: Gavin Barker /BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns will fancy their chances of making the semifinals of the Caf Champions League after being drawn against Young Africans of Tanzania in the quarterfinals in a draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.
The Brazilians have qualified for the last eight six times in a row and are bidding to win the Champions League for the second time after doing so while they were coached by Pitso Mosimane in 2016.
If Sundowns beat Young Africans they will face the winners of the other last eight match between Esperance of Tunisia or Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast.
Sundowns qualified for the last eight after topping their group that had TP Mazembe of DR Congo, Pyramids FC from Egypt and Nouadhibou FC of Mauritania.
Last season Sundowns were knocked out by Wydad Athletic in the semifinals, but the Moroccan giants eventually lost to Percy Tau's Al Ahly of Egypt who won the title for a record 11th time.
The first quarterfinal matches will be played at the end of this month and Sundowns will be away to Young Africans in Tanzania.
Sundowns will face SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby on Tuesday before meeting Maritzburg United in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.
The Brazilians are runaway leaders in the DStv Premiership, a title they will win for a record seventh time in succession.
Full last eight draw:
Simba SC (Tanzania) v Al Ahly (Egypt)
TP Mazembe (DR Congo) v Atletico Petroloes (Angola)
Esperance (Tunisia) v Asec Mimosas (Ivory Coast)
Young Africans (Tanzania) v Mamelodi Sundowns (SA)
MORE
Derbies are different, says Rulani before Sundowns-SuperSport duel
Tshwane derby between Sundowns and SuperSport takes centre stage
TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker cleared to start full contact training
Hugo Broos includes Khanyisa Mayo in final Bafana squad
‘He made history’: how Thabiso Lebitso became Pirates’ unlikely derby hero
Orlando Pirates down Kaizer Chiefs in five-goal derby thriller
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos