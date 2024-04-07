Soccer

Komphela admits Arrows’ seven-goal clobbering by Pirates is unacceptable

07 April 2024 - 13:25
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela during their DStv Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

As he surveyed the wreckage of a humbling 7-1 clobbering by rampant Orlando Pirates on Saturday night, Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela admitted conceding that many goals is unacceptable. 

Arrows, who had been on a good run with two wins and a draw under Komphela, came unstuck at Orlando Stadium as Pirates unleashed a beast of a performance with Tshegofatsho Mabasa scoring a hat-trick. 

Bucs' other goals were scored by Relebohile Mofokeng, Kabelo Dlamini, Sandile Mthethwa and Karim Kimvuidi while Arrows responded through Lungelo Nguse. 

Arrows are in ninth place in the DStv Premiership with 30 points from 23 matches and a good run in their remaining seven matches may see them finish in the top eight. 

Komphela, though, will have to put the pieces back together after a demoralising thrashing. The coach said there is going to be a debriefing, but he is not going to be hard on the players. 

“There are certain things you can’t do anything about, you acknowledge their existence and you move on,” he said as he took stock. 

“You can imagine [it would not help] if we were to dwell on something we cannot change. We are going to do a debrief, we are going to zoom into every goal we conceded and how we didn't stop that.

“[We will] also [try] to see why we couldn't we take advantage of the chances we had. That analysis must be made and it is very important as a coach that when you do that it must be within the principles and framework you have developed in terms of, 'This is how we play, defend and attack'. 

“In our defensive principles [we need to examine] why couldn't we deal with the challenges, where we conceded seven goals. In terms of our principles, why didn’t we take advantage of the chances we created like one-on-one with the goalkeeper.” 

Komphela stressed he will not weigh his players down further with criticism. 

“As you reflect on them with rationale rather than emotions, they will understand — you don’t have to overburden them because already they are overburdened. They are going to wake up on Sunday morning knowing they lost 7-1, even though it was against Orlando Pirates. 

“Do you need more pressure from your coach? You do not, but you have to reflect and also respect the fact that it is unacceptable to concede so many goals and not take the chances you had because you had more than enough.” 

Arrows are not involved in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals in the coming week and are out of action until they meet Royal AM at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, on April 20.

