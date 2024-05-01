Dortmund v PSG another Champions League thriller: Luis Enrique

Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund served up plenty of entertainment in the Champions League quarterfinals, and their meeting in the semis promises more of the same, PSG manager Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

Both sides came back from first-leg defeats to reach the semifinals, PSG winning 4-1 in Barcelona after a 3-2 loss in Paris and Dortmund beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 to recover from their defeat in Spain.

“I think that is the way it went in the quarterfinals based on the playing style of Dortmund and the way that we play,” Luis Enrique said.

“I think it could be a wonderful spectacle, not just for the two fan bases, but for everybody who loves football. I think there will be goals, given the quality and the ability to reach the opposition goal on both teams.”

PSG had never before overturned a first-leg defeat at home in the Champions League, and while the coach believes it can help his players, he also knows that history counts for little at this stage.