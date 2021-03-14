Lifestyle

Any way you twist it, nothing prevents injury better than a human coach

A qualified professional will help you make the best decisions for your body and context

14 March 2021 - 16:01 By Devlin Brown

Injury is almost inevitable when moving through space, so there’s no sure-fire prevention, but you can certainly mitigate against it with a combination of interventions, and a qualified professional will help you make the best decisions for your body and context.

Here’s what’s helped me the most...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Any way you twist it, nothing prevents injury better than a human coach Lifestyle
  2. The junior M has got the stuff to make it a sports classic Lifestyle
  3. Go B.I.G. on your sofa with a notorious Mormon bombing spree Lifestyle
  4. Want to dance your socks off? Then give this playlist a whirl Lifestyle
  5. Louis Vuitton scent does a star turn, but Chanel is not to be outshone Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. Apps for abs? For best results, there’s nothing like the old-fashioned way Lifestyle
  2. Be mindful of quacks when you get your Zen Lifestyle
  3. So do you do it in the morning or afternoon? Either way, stick to it Lifestyle
  4. Point of contention: should I use the HCG injection to lose weight? Lifestyle
  5. Beware online fitness cowboys looking for a quick buck Lifestyle
X