Enjoy a weekend with views and big flavours

Three culinary weekends are available with two nights of accommodation, all meals, wine tasting and master classes

22 June 2021 - 20:35 By Declan Gibbon

Liam Tomlin’s Chefs Warehouse has teamed up with Tintswalo Boulders Boutique Villa to offer guests three weekends of personal interaction and master classes with their talented head chefs. Food and wine is the order of the weekends, paired with hands-on lessons and the world-famous views of the resident colony of penguins.

Each weekend begins with a sushi-making lesson and canapés on Friday, and Saturday brings a fish-preparation demo spearheaded by Abalobi and then a quick trip to the recently opened Deep South Supply Company in Glencairn for a wine tasting by talented sommelier Jabu Ngwenya. Every weekend introduces a new guest chef in the preparation for dinner service...

