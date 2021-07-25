It’s time to trade in your Paco for Mach-Eau, fast hatches and a Japanese bakkie
From a Ford ‘perfume’ to the new Golf GTI and Mazda BT-50, we’ve got this week’s motoring news covered
25 July 2021 - 22:12
Lifestyle merchandise is a neat revenue stream for many car manufacturers. Brand equity has a lot to do with the appeal of such gear, of course. For example, a Ferrari cap might be a well-received gift, but a Datsun pocket calculator or Daewoo undies? Not so much. Themed fragrances are another one and Ford just released an aroma that appeals to a rather niche audience: buyers of electric cars who miss the stench of petrol. No, really, the press release read like something on leading satire website The Onion. We had to double-check the month and date after opening the mail.
“In a Ford-commissioned survey, one in five drivers said the smell of petrol is what they would miss most when swapping to an electric vehicle,” it said...
