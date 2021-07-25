Motoring Review

What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie?

Now available in a single and double cab configuration, the 2021 Nissan Navara makes a far more dramatic statement than its meeker forebear

Among the many frightful scenes that unfolded over the last fortnight, rather poignant for a petrolhead was the sight of newly built BMW X3s torched on the N3 highway. Models that were made by the hands of South African men and women at the brand's Rosslyn facility in Tshwane for both the local and export markets.



As a country we have an automotive manufacturing industry to be proud of. Apart from BMW, there are as many as nine global automakers with production facilities on Mzansi soil, including BAIC, Ford, Hyundai, Isuzu, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Volkswagen...