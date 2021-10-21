How Covid-19 and commercialism are killing age-old Moroccan traditions
Artisans in Fez are pinning their hopes on domestic tourism as foreigners stay away and youngsters opt for white-collar jobs
21 October 2021 - 19:58
In a square in central Fez, the steady beat of hammers on copper has returned — a welcome signal for the ancient Moroccan city’s thousands of artisans that trade is slowly picking up after a brutal Covid-19-induced slump.
Activity is still some way below pre-pandemic levels and master coppersmith Mohammed Kobbi says the high cost of the metal has hit profit margins...
