How Covid-19 and commercialism are killing age-old Moroccan traditions

Artisans in Fez are pinning their hopes on domestic tourism as foreigners stay away and youngsters opt for white-collar jobs

In a square in central Fez, the steady beat of hammers on copper has returned — a welcome signal for the ancient Moroccan city’s thousands of artisans that trade is slowly picking up after a brutal Covid-19-induced slump.



Activity is still some way below pre-pandemic levels and master coppersmith Mohammed Kobbi says the high cost of the metal has hit profit margins...