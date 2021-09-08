Seven local creatives who are working wonders with wood

ANNE HODGSON

“My hands are my most valuable tools,” says Anne Hodgson. Having left a corporate job — “sitting in front of a computer all day and processing mass produced, cheaply made plastic products” — she leapt in the opposite direction and taught herself to carve.

If you were a spoon, you’d have hit the Lotto to be one of Hodgson's Grain Spoons (produced for the Zeitz Mocaa museum shop) with their wonderful rotund, organic form and their visibly marked surfaces, recounting her every scoop with the hand chisel.

These finely finished but highly tactile everyday objects she produces, from spoons and boards to knives, make the case for elevating what is deemed the daily “mundane” to art.

Visit annehodgson.co.za