Silent show for Ukraine suffering as Armani refuses to celebrate

The designer decided to turn off the music for his 2022/23 autumn/winter collection at Milan Fashion Week

28 February 2022 - 19:08 By Reuters

Giorgio Armani switched off the music to hold his Milan fashion show in silence on Sunday out of respect for the people caught in the Ukrainian conflict.

Models strutted down the catwalk in an eerie quiet, interrupted by applause from the audience, wearing short jackets in pastel hues and shiny, sequinned black and silver dresses...

