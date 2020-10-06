News

Judge freezes access to snow-covered Cape peak after farmers’ cold war

High court puts blanket on dispute over Matroosberg trail, but nature reserve co-owner says it will stay open

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
06 October 2020 - 19:44

A high court judge has ordered an end to a 15-year feud involving bulldozers, beetles and a cellphone tower at the summit of one of SA’s highest mountains.

Two farming families near Ceres have been locked in an ownership dispute over a sliver of land touching the summit of the Matroosberg. Whoever owns it controls road access to the peak for thousands of visitors who flock to the mountain in winter to enjoy its snowfalls...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
  2. Judge freezes access to snow-covered Cape peak after farmers’ cold war News
  3. Cash, flash cars and attempted murder: divorce gets ugly in posh burb News
  4. Covid-19 has put palliative care and those in it under huge strain News
  5. Churches that meet in schools sacrificed at the altar of pupil safety News

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Related articles

  1. Abattoir probed for dumping blood and guts in winelands South Africa
  2. SA boat builder joins the space race News
  3. Koeberg jitters after Cape quakes and new find News
  4. Shock-chip: SAA tender U-turn takes the biscuit, but it won’t say sorry News
  5. Following ancient tracks to find why we got so smart News
X