Judge freezes access to snow-covered Cape peak after farmers’ cold war

High court puts blanket on dispute over Matroosberg trail, but nature reserve co-owner says it will stay open

A high court judge has ordered an end to a 15-year feud involving bulldozers, beetles and a cellphone tower at the summit of one of SA’s highest mountains.



Two farming families near Ceres have been locked in an ownership dispute over a sliver of land touching the summit of the Matroosberg. Whoever owns it controls road access to the peak for thousands of visitors who flock to the mountain in winter to enjoy its snowfalls...