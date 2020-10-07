No police clearance? Then no study for prospective teachers
Some academics are all for it, saying the profession requires the ‘utmost integrity’. Others say it’s discriminatory
07 October 2020 - 19:40
Matric pupils applying for government’s bursary programme for student teachers next year must provide a police clearance certificate confirming they don’t have a criminal record, particularly for sexual offences.
This is a prerequisite for those applying for funding from the Funza Lushaka Bursary programme to study towards the bachelor of education degree (B Ed) or the postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE)...
