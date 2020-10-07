No police clearance? Then no study for prospective teachers

Some academics are all for it, saying the profession requires the ‘utmost integrity’. Others say it’s discriminatory

Matric pupils applying for government’s bursary programme for student teachers next year must provide a police clearance certificate confirming they don’t have a criminal record, particularly for sexual offences.



This is a prerequisite for those applying for funding from the Funza Lushaka Bursary programme to study towards the bachelor of education degree (B Ed) or the postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE)...