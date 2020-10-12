She ain’t Beaming now: top cop in dock over ‘blue lights’ tender

Charges lay out how Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya managed to snag a flash BMW X5 by fiddling a deal for cop cars

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya was arrested at her home in Irene after her usual morning jog on Monday morning in connection with a tender for the supply of emergency warning equipment for the police in 2017.



Police also seized a BMW X5 car, which the state alleges in the charge sheet was the result of gratification from the sole director of a company awarded a R191m tender to supply the emergency warning equipment to Gauteng police vehicles in 2017...