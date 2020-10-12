News

She ain’t Beaming now: top cop in dock over ‘blue lights’ tender

Charges lay out how Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya managed to snag a flash BMW X5 by fiddling a deal for cop cars

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
12 October 2020 - 20:11

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya was arrested at her home in Irene after her usual morning jog on Monday morning in connection with a tender for the supply of emergency warning equipment for the police in 2017.

Police also seized a BMW X5 car, which the state alleges in the charge sheet was the result of gratification from the sole director of a company awarded a R191m tender to supply the emergency warning equipment to Gauteng police vehicles in 2017...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Into the Horner nest: all eyes on Senekal as racial tensions simmer News
  2. She ain’t Beaming now: top cop in dock over ‘blue lights’ tender News
  3. EXPLAINER | Forget land grabs. Here are the facts on the expropriation bill News
  4. Phishers use taxman con to hook home insurance giant News
  5. Quake? No problem, our nuke ‘shock-absorbers’ can handle it: Eskom News

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...

Related articles

  1. Deputy police commissioner in court on fraud charges over R191m tender South Africa
  2. More charges, more accused to be added in VBS case South Africa
  3. Truter’s conviction gives Hawks, NPA a boost in VBS case News
  4. VBS Bank's ex-finance boss Phillip Truter pleads guilty South Africa
  5. Seven-year jail term for former VBS Bank CFO Phillip Truter South Africa
  6. Gupta brothers contest damages claim by SIU, Eskom to recoup R3.8bn South Africa
X