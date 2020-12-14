News

Cyril slows it down, but South Africans can still travel home for Christmas

Many people have been concerned about being able to return to their loved ones. They’re in luck, for now

14 December 2020 - 23:11 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA

People who were concerned they would not be able to travel home this festive season can breathe a sign of relief.

Tightened restrictions announced by Cyril Ramaphosa do not include a ban on interprovincial travel...

