Cape fear: Guess which province leads SA in home-invading goggas
And surprisingly enough it’s not KZN, at least according according to data from some new research
24 January 2021 - 17:54
When it comes to creepy crawlies in the home, the Western Cape outshines the rest of SA – if you believe data compiled by iNaturalist.
According to iNaturalist – a joint initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society – and analysed by Cleanipedia, an online publisher for cleaning and housekeeping tips aligned with Unilever, SA has 185 different species of home-invading species, with 124 belonging to the Western Cape...
