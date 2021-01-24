News

Cape fear: Guess which province leads SA in home-invading goggas

And surprisingly enough it’s not KZN, at least according according to data from some new research

24 January 2021 - 17:54

When it comes to creepy crawlies in the home, the Western Cape outshines the rest of SA – if you believe data compiled by iNaturalist.

According to iNaturalist – a joint initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society – and analysed by Cleanipedia, an online publisher for cleaning and housekeeping tips aligned with Unilever, SA has 185 different species of home-invading species, with 124 belonging to the Western Cape...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Time-travelling fisheries scientists make startling discovery — on dry land News
  2. ‘It’s very bad’: As cops struggle with Covid, SAPS turns to former staff News
  3. OBITUARY | Margot Luyt was a perfectionist who championed the underdog News
  4. Origins of strife: Musk on collision course with astronomers in SA News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. Ugly bugs had a ball when early hominins croaked at the Cradle Science
  2. From pest to pet food: Nestlé is now big on insect protein World
  3. Judge freezes access to snow-covered Cape peak after farmers’ cold war News
  4. How man’s best buddy is putting soul back into disabled children’s lives World
X