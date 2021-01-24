Cape fear: Guess which province leads SA in home-invading goggas

And surprisingly enough it’s not KZN, at least according according to data from some new research

When it comes to creepy crawlies in the home, the Western Cape outshines the rest of SA – if you believe data compiled by iNaturalist.



According to iNaturalist – a joint initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society – and analysed by Cleanipedia, an online publisher for cleaning and housekeeping tips aligned with Unilever, SA has 185 different species of home-invading species, with 124 belonging to the Western Cape...