Kepe keeps it real with ready-made meals gogo would approve of
‘MasterChef’ finalist Khayakazi Kepe’s home-cooked, African-inspired cuisine is making its way to supermarkets
08 February 2021 - 20:44
Traditional Xhosa foods are making their way to urban supermarket shelves in a new range of ready-made meals by former MasterChef finalist Khayakazi Kepe.
Kepe, who was born and spent her early childhood in the Eastern Cape village of Mlamli, near the Lesotho border, is aiming to satisfy city slickers’ craving for a home-cooked meal like “gogo” (grandmother) used to make. ..
