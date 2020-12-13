Taxing dilemma: Khayelitsha’s ‘Robin Hood’ lived for greed, until it killed him
Ayanda ‘Borhey’ Mtila was a revered and feared member of his community. He died in a mysterious hail of bullets
13 December 2020 - 16:35
Ayanda “Borhey” Mtila did not need the money from cash-in-transit heists any more. Township extortion was far more lucrative and in Khayelitsha he already bore the title “president”.
His friends even warned him that his next heist would come across as greedy, but on October 13, as de facto leader of the Boko Haram gang, he planned and executed his last cash-in-transit heist. ..
