News

Taxing dilemma: Khayelitsha’s ‘Robin Hood’ lived for greed, until it killed him

Ayanda ‘Borhey’ Mtila was a revered and feared member of his community. He died in a mysterious hail of bullets

13 December 2020 - 16:35

Ayanda “Borhey” Mtila did not need the money from cash-in-transit heists any more. Township extortion was far more lucrative and in Khayelitsha he already bore the title “president”. 

His friends even warned him that his next heist would come across as greedy, but on October 13, as de facto leader of the Boko Haram gang, he planned and executed his last cash-in-transit heist. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cape vulture looks set to soar again ... but only with more help from humans News
  2. Taxing dilemma: Khayelitsha’s ‘Robin Hood’ lived for greed, until it killed him News
  3. Do SA’s Covid numbers add up, and have we interpreted the data correctly? News
  4. BEHIND THE SCENES | Ace scatters cash, gifts, promises to win over ANC voters News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...

Related articles

  1. SPECIAL REPORT | Despair to hope: this school’s zero-tolerance approach to ... News
  2. SPECIAL REPORT | Teachers cut through the noise of gunshots in Cape ganglands News
  3. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  4. Kill or be killed: that’s the reality for kids in the Cape’s ganglands News
  5. Earmarked for terror: why Cape Flats kids join gangs, and how to save them News
  6. EDITORIAL | A toxic cocktail of gangs, cops and politics sweeps across the Cape ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. Nafiz Modack's right-hand man stabbed and shot after bar brawl South Africa
  8. Thirty-four witnesses to testify in Sandra Munsamy high court kidnapping case South Africa
X