Taxing dilemma: Khayelitsha’s ‘Robin Hood’ lived for greed, until it killed him

Ayanda ‘Borhey’ Mtila was a revered and feared member of his community. He died in a mysterious hail of bullets

Ayanda “Borhey” Mtila did not need the money from cash-in-transit heists any more. Township extortion was far more lucrative and in Khayelitsha he already bore the title “president”.



His friends even warned him that his next heist would come across as greedy, but on October 13, as de facto leader of the Boko Haram gang, he planned and executed his last cash-in-transit heist. ..