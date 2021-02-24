Tito’s balancing act leaves Cosatu livid about public servants’ wages
The union says government is using public servants as a scapegoat for economic mismanagement
24 February 2021 - 20:17
Finance minister Tito Mboweni stuck to his hard line on the salaries of public servants during his budget speech in the national assembly on Wednesday afternoon, proposing “moderate adjustments” to wage increases, way below inflation.
But National Treasury did not close the door entirely to increased demands by public servants and the next round of wage negotiations is about to kick off...
