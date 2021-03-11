Gay women unhappily married in SA finally happily divorced after long legal struggle
Judges have overturned an earlier ruling that a Russian woman did not qualify for divorce due to her domicile
11 March 2021 - 20:08
When two women from Namibia and Russia fell in love, they needed to cement their union in a country that allows gay marriage, and settled on SA.
It was a beautiful summer’s day in Cape Town when they tied the knot on December 6 2017, when the temperature reached as high as 32°C...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.