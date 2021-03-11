Gay women unhappily married in SA finally happily divorced after long legal struggle

Judges have overturned an earlier ruling that a Russian woman did not qualify for divorce due to her domicile

When two women from Namibia and Russia fell in love, they needed to cement their union in a country that allows gay marriage, and settled on SA.



It was a beautiful summer’s day in Cape Town when they tied the knot on December 6 2017, when the temperature reached as high as 32°C...